The GNWT announced Thursday that emergency support funding for sports and recreation programs across the NWT has now been distributed.

The funding, a partnership between the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA) and the federal government, will help facilitate necessary public health measures such as cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment for staff, online programming, and additional cleaning costs. It will also support culture camp programming and upgrades to areas like ski and hiking trails throughout the territory.

MACA began distributing the funds in September and has now issued over $1.5 million to territorial sport organizations, community governments, and territorial and regional sport and recreation non-government organizations.

“MACA continues to support community governments and sport and recreation organizations who are dealing with the impacts of the pandemic by extending resources from all existing programs,” they said in Thursday’s news release. “Communities have demonstrated the flexibility to adapt programs to deal with restrictions under the public health orders. These funds will assist with that ongoing work.”

“Our communities are resilient and their ability to adapt in the service of our residents is to be applauded. Together we are committed to ensuring a healthy and vibrant NWT.”