GNWT to spend $75 million on infrastructure this summer

As it spends $75 million on infrastructure this summer, the GNWT is asking residents and visitors to factor highway projects into their travel plans.

Construction will take place on eight highways, two bridges, five access roads and one pedestrian path.

“During construction season, drivers are asked to slow down in construction zones, obey all signage and traffic control personnel, and plan ahead for added travel time,” states a government news release.

Highway 1 will see reconstruction from kilometre 207 to 222 and culvert repair at kilometre 510.6.

Highway 3 will be repaired from kilometre 244.1 to 256.3 and a chip-seal overlay at kilometre 124 to 164.

Highway 4’s reconstruction will take place from kilometre 51.12 to 54.60.

Highway 5 will have a chipseal overlay from kilometres 24 to 54 and 211 to 266.

Highway 6 will also receive an overlay from kilometres 0 to 42 and 66 to 90.

Highway 7 is going to be reconstructed from kilometre 20 to 23.

Highway 8 will similarly be reconstructed from kilometre 148 to 150, and will have a culvert replaced at kilometres 147, and 266.1.

Highway has a culvert replacement at kilometre 131.2.

In Yellowknife, the path from downtown to the Niven Lake substation will be paved.

The Inuvik Airport Access Road is to be reconstructed from kilometre 259.4 to 269.

The Hay River Reserve Road is planned to receive a chipseal overlay from kilometre 0 to 12.

The Rae Access Road will be upgraded from kilometre 0 to 10.

A section of Jean Marie River access road will receive surfacing gravel.

Canyon Creek Access Road will receive erosion and sediment control.

The Hay River to Pine Point Bridge’s repairs running until October 31 are ongoing, with traffic to be detoured to CN bridge until Pine Point Bridge is back in service.

On the Mackenzie Valley Winter Road, approaches to The Blackwater Bridge Bridge will be improved.