GNWT to make announcement on public gatherings

GNWT will soon make an announcement on public gatherings.

When asked on Thursday to confirm an anonymous source suggesting that the current advisory against public gatherings will be upgraded to a ban, a Northwest Territories government spokesperson said those questions will be answered in an upcoming briefing.

Other questions included concerns over enforcement, fines and penalties, which the spokesperson also said would be addressed at a press conference at 2 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.