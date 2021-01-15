Since the start of the new year, the GNWT’s Covid-19 Secretariat has partnered with Statistics Canada to conduct symptom and wellness checks for those self-isolating after travel.

Until now, the ProtectNWT staff had been administering the checks via phone call or online submissions on isolators’ second, sixth, 10th and 14th days in isolation on entry or re-entry to the NWT.

The Covid-19 Secretariat announced the arrangement in a press release Friday, stating that the initiative, funded by the federal government, is part of a broader Canada-wide partnership between Statistics Canada and the provinces and territories.

“This partnership with Statistics Canada will allow us to provide personalized over-the-phone symptom checks to anyone self-isolating in the NWT who would rather speak with a person than submit their information electronically,” Premier Caroline Cochrane said.

“We have been able to limit the number of cases in the NWT because of the strength and resilience of NWT residents who have continued to make sacrifices for the safety of their neighbours and loved ones. I am thankful for all those who continue to follow self-isolation orders.”

The press release notes that approximately 1,200 people are currently self-isolating in the territory and that approximately 350 people complete a symptom check on any given day. The partnership allows the territory to benefit from Statistics Canada’s 1,700 “trained interviewers and robust infrastructure.”

The arrangement is set to continue until March 31, 2021 with the possibility of being extended as needed.