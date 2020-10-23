A Yellowknife resident has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Gahcho Kue Diamond Mine, according to a GNWT news release issued on Friday.

The release states that following additional measures taken with retesting of all the workers at the mine site, a positive result in a different individual was reported.

Earlier this week, a presumptive case at the mine turned out to be a false positive.

The release states that the group of workers had remained in isolation and were waiting for a second round of testing.

“No additional exposures occurred during this interim period,” states the release.

The mine is currently conducting a review of their current sampling processes to find out what happened in this incident.

Public health professionals are also investigating to identify potential contacts with the individual over the past two weeks, the release states.

The GNWT states that the public will be updated as further information becomes available.