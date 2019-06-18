Gerry Cheezie elected chief of Smith’s Landing First Nation

Thebacha/Fort Smith

Gerry Cheezie is the new chief of Smith’s Landing First Nation, which has reserve land in northern Alberta just south of Fort Smith.

Cheezie won the position over Wilfred Paulette, the only other candidate for chief in a June 12 general election.

Cheezie collected 70 votes, while Paulette garnered 58 votes.

Four councillors were also elected from a field of eight candidates.

The winners were Geronimo Paulette (71 votes), Thaidene Paulette (68 votes) Delphine Paulette-Clarke (64 votes) and Tony Vermillion (59 votes).

The four unsuccessful candidates for council collected from 49 to 58 votes.

Voting took place at Roaring Rapids Hall in Fort Smith and in Edmonton.

Many of the band’s members reside in Fort Smith, while others live just south of the NWT/Alberta border or in Fort Fitzgerald, Alta.

The election was called before the band council dismissed Chief John Tourangeau on May 10.