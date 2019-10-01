Fort Smith teen reported missing

Police in Fort Smith are turning to the public for help in finding missing 16-year-old Keira Lena Olfie.

Olfie was last seen on Monday around 9 p.m. in the area of the Fort Smith Public Library, states a news release issued by Fort Smith RCMP Tuesday afternoon.

The teen is described by police as Inuit, with brown eyes and brown hair with red highlights.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, with a slender build. Olfie was last seen wearing jeans and a sweater. The colour of her clothing isn’t known.

Anyone with information about Olfie’s whereabouts is asked to call Fort Smith RCMP at 867-872-1111.

Updates to follow.