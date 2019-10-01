Fort Smith teen reported missing

By
Brendan Burke
-
70

Police in Fort Smith are turning to the public for help in finding missing 16-year-old Keira Lena Olfie.

Olfie was last seen on Monday around 9 p.m. in the area of the Fort Smith Public Library, states a news release issued by Fort Smith RCMP Tuesday afternoon.

Keira Lena Olfie, 16, was last seen Monday night.

The teen is described by police as Inuit, with brown eyes and brown hair with red highlights.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, with a slender build. Olfie was last seen wearing jeans and a sweater. The colour of her clothing isn’t known.

Anyone with information about Olfie’s whereabouts is asked to call Fort Smith RCMP at 867-872-1111.

Updates to follow. 

