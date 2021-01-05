Fort Smith RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Shamus Martin.

Martin was last seen on Jan. 3 at a Fort Smith residence on Cumming Avenue. RCMP believe Martin is still in Fort Smith.

Martin is described as Indigenous with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6’3” and weighs approximately 160 lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shamus Martin is asked to call Fort Smith RCMP at 872-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or nwtnutips.com by clicking “submit a web tip”, or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.