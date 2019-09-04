Fort Simpson RCMP probing pair of break-ins at golf course, post office

Police in Fort Simpson are appealing to the public for help following a fair of break-ins, just one day apart, at a post office and golf course in town.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, around 9 a.m., responding officers arrived at the post office, located on 100 Street in Fort Simpson, where they found a broken window, states a news release issued by RCMP Wednesday.

Police say there appeared to be mail parcels that were missing. The break-in happened sometime between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3., over the long weekend, states the news release.

The next day, on Sept. 4, RCMP were called to a break and enter at town’s golf course club. Police say evidence pointed to doors and storage containing being forcibly opened.

RCMP are continuing to investigate both incidents.

“If anyone noticed suspicious activity in the area of the post office over the long weekend, or in the area of the golf course on Wednesday, August 4, they are asked to contact Fort Simpson RCMP at 695-1111” states Sgt Byron Donovan, Fort Simpson RCMP Detachment Commander.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Simpson RCMP at 695-1111.