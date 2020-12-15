Fort Simpson RCMP and the BC RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) have located the missing excavator operator who went into the water with his equipment near the Mackenzie Highway last week.

A news release Tuesday advised that the BC RCMP URT were able to enter the standing water and locate the 58 year-old man.

Advertisement

The man, who was not identified in the news release, was found dead and has been transferred into the NWT Coroner Service’s care.

The NT RCMP thank the BC RCMP for their assistance and offered their thoughts and prayers to the man’s family.