Fort Simpson post office burglarized three times between September and December

Police in Fort Simpson are turning to the public for help after the town’s post office was burglarized three times in as many months.

Mail was stolen from the Fort Simpson Canada Post office in three separate break-ins, according to a news release from RCMP, first on Sept. 3, then on Nov. 2 and again on Dec. 19.

Numerous items were stolen from “various packages” during each break-and-enter at the post office, say police.

A pair of brown leather DC-brand boots, pictured below, were among the swiped items, according to RCMP.

“The boots have a unique style and design, and should anyone see them, they are asked to contact Fort Simpson RCMP,” states RCMP spokesperson Julie Plourde.

Anyone with information related to the break-ins and thefts is asked to contact RCMP 867-695-1111.