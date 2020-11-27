Fort McPherson RCMP intercepted “a significant amount of alcohol” on its way to the community, where liquor is restricted, on Nov. 23.

RCMP advised in a news release Thursday that they intercepted a vehicle on the Dempster Highway carrying the equivalent of more than 18 litres of vodka in bottles of various volumes. The alcohol “significantly exceeded the quantities allowed under the NWT Liquor Act,” the Mounties stated.

Const. Amber Gambling of the Fort McPherson RCMP said “this is not a victimless crime.”

“The amount of alcohol allowed in the community is determined by the NWT Liquor Act for a variety of reasons, including the prevention of crime related to excessive alcohol consumption. Fort McPherson RCMP is committed to protecting our most vulnerable citizens.”

As the investigation is ongoing, the RCMP remind residents who have information about suspicious activity to call the detachment at 952-1111.

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.