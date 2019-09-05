Fort McPherson RCMP seize more than 100 bottles bound for community

Fort McPherson RCMP seized 144 bottles of liquor bound for the community late last week.

After Mounties caught wind of the large shipment heading into the community, which restricts alcohol under the NWT Liquor Act, officers executed a search warrant on Aug. 30, and the booze, in various amounts, was seized, states a news release issued by RCMP on Wednesday.

“This seizure helps in reducing the harm caused by illegal alcohol in the community. The alleged sale of illegal alcohol is concerning, as vulnerable members of our society may be more at risk to this activity” states Cst. Mark Bishop, detachment commander at the Fort McPherson RCMP.

Police are continuing to investigate the seizures.