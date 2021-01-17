Two more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Fort Liard, both linked to the first case, which was linked to travel outside the NWT.

Dr. Kami Kandola announced lockdown measures in the Deh Cho community Saturday night.

The “local containment verbal order” bans all gatherings, indoor and outdoor, in the hamlet for the next 14 days. The exception to this is “caregivers providing care to an individual in a private residence or regularly scheduled childcare arrangements in a private residence.”

A rapid response team is in Fort Liard supporting local health officials on contact tracing and targeted testing to identify any potential exposures to or cases of Covid-19 there.

Non-essential businesses must close, including community centres.

Essential businesses and facilities shall remain open with no more than 10 persons permitted in an indoor location at one time.

Essential businesses include grocery stores, gas stations and facilities offering health services, social support and childcare, including home-based childcare.

Schools are closed to in-person learning but daycares may remain open to essential workers only.

All persons shall wear masks in indoor public spaces, unless exempted by the chief public health officer.

“The large number of contacts in the community requires strong, decisive action to bring the situation under control,” she said. “These measures are not easy.”

While not part of the containment order, non-essential travel into and out of the community of Fort Liard is “strongly discouraged,” according to the order.

Kandola said the GNWT is working with the hamlet to “support emergency response needs in the event residents need support during this time.”

Telephone ordering and curbside pick-up is available at the grocery store.