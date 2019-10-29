A Fort Good Hope man is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 11 to answer to child pornography charges.

According to the RCMP, Kenny Shae Jr., 21, was charged with one count each of making available and transmitting child pornography.

Members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE), G Division major crime officers and local members raided a residence in Fort Good Hope Oct. 23 with a search warrant for electronic devices.

Shae Jr. was arrested and released on strict conditions.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

