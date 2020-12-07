Yellowknife’s summer music festival, Folk On The Rocks (FOTR), has announced that the 2021 concert weekend is a go, though details remain unknown.

Following the organizations annual general meeting, the group announced the “team is committed to making it happen one way or another,” though they “don’t know exactly what Folk On The Rocks will look like this year,” adding that the health and safety of the community remains top priority.

Concert goers can mark their calendars for July 16 to 18, 2021. Tickets for next year’s festival are now on sale and early bird prices are available until May 2021.

Acknowledging that some may be hesitant to buy tickets, organizers promised refunds “in the unlikely event we do have to postpone due to Covid-19.”

Ticket prices range from $75 for a youth or senior day pass to $400 for VIP weekend passes with adult weekend passes at $130.

In their announcement, the FOTR team said that since many members of the community have been financially impacted by the pandemic, those hoping to attend who may not have full-priced tickets in their budget, can inquire about tickets at reduced price at exec_director@folkontherocks.com.

“This is an opportunity for us to tune into our creativity, and host a festival like never before,” the group said on their website.

“If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to us via Facebook or Instagram.”