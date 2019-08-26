Feds giving over $1 million to combat impaired driving

The federal government has announced that $1.4 million is being given to the Northwest Territories to combat drug-impaired driving.

This funding will come over five years and support the training of drug recognition and increase capacity for sobriety testing in the field, according to a Aug. 26 news release.

In NWT, 61 officers will be receiving training for Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and four will receiving Drug Recognition Expert training.

In Canada 15 per cent of cannabis users with a valid driver’s license reported driving within two hours of consuming cannabis, according to combined data from the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019.

Impaired driving is a leading cause of criminal death and injury in Canada, according to the government of Canada.