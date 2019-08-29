Feds announce nearly $1.8 million for seniors program

In another funding announcement from the federal government, a program led by the NWT Seniors’ Society is receiving $1,799,076 in funding over five years.

The program, which is receiving funding through the federal New Horizons for Seniors Program, aims to improve social inclusion of seniors in 10 communities across the NWT.

“The NWT Seniors’ Society is looking forward to collaborating with our elders, community facilitators, partners and advisers to design and carry out this project that will reach out to isolated and vulnerable older adults in the NWT,” stated Suzette Montreuil, executive director of NWT Seniors’ Society.

“Together, we can create a community-based approach to include more elders and support the important role they play.”

In a previous funding announcement a spokesperson for the NWT Seniors’ Society, Brianna Krekoski, said the program will draw upon the experience of community members in its design.

“This project is going to target one of the other main issues we’re facing for seniors becoming more engaged in our communities and that is isolation,” she said.

This project would identify isolated, vulnerable and at risk seniors in communities and engage with them to find the best ways to bring them into the community.

“It’s something that people face across the country, especially in smaller communities across the NWT where it is particularly challenging for seniors to stay engaged and feel valued as members of their communities,” Krekoski said.

The NWTSS will be working with community leaders and elders to develop a curriculum for community facilitators to enter the communities and deliver programming for seniors as well a programs to train future staff.

Through Budget 2019, our Government announced an additional $100 million over five years for the NHSP.

The program is expected to begin in the fall of this year.