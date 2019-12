A new NWT Bureau of Statistics report paints a worrying picture of the state of housing across the NWT.

In 2019, 42.7 per cent (or 6,308) homes across the NWT had at least one housing problem, according to the report. This ranged from 30 per cent in Sachs Harbour, at the bottom end, to 90 per cent in Colville Lake at the top.

Subscribers can read the full story in this week’s edition of News North.