Dry conditions close 60th Parallel Territorial Park

The Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment (ITI) has closed the 60th Parallel Territorial Park due to the threat of wildfires, states a Wednesday news release.

The park – which is one of the first attractions visitors arrive at while driving in from Alberta – will be closed until further notice.

ITI has also imposed fire bans in Fort Smith/Queen Elizabeth Territorial Park, Hay River Territorial Park, Little Buffalo Falls Territorial Park and Twin Falls Territorial Park.

Camp stoves, enclosed barbecues, propane-fueled cooking and heating devices are all allowed. They should be placed in a regulation fire pit before being used.