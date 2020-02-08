Deline RCMP intercept alcohol in second seizure since Saturday

Alcohol bound for Deline was intercepted by police Thursday night. It’s the second liquor seizure carried out by Deline RCMP in the span of a week.

Police confiscated 20 375 ML bottles of vodka and a 12-pack of beer after stopping a vehicle along the winter road into the community, according to a news release issued by Mounties Friday.

Open alcohol was also observed in the vehicle, states the news release.

On Feb. 1, Deline RCMP seized 51 bottles of vodka, whiskey and beer during a traffic stop.

Only certain amounts of alcohol can be brought into the community in a 24-hour span under the NWT Liquor Act.

Police charged the unidentified driver and their passenger under the NWT Liquor Act and both were issued a ticket, say police.