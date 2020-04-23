Dehcho First Nations cancels June annual assembly

The Dehcho First Nations announced on Wednesday that due to the covid-19 pandemic, the 28th Dehcho General Assembly in the last week of June is cancelled.

The First Nations stated in a news release that to protect the health and safety and well-being of members, it was decided to cancel until next year.

“The Dene are a very social people,” stated Grand Chief Gladys Norwegian in the news release. “The Dehcho Annual General Assembly not only provides and opportunity for networking and visiting relatives and friends. This will be a disappointment, but our Knowledge Keepers have always expressed the safety and survival of humankind. As a tribute to them and tour genuine concern for the safety of all peoples, we announce the cancellation of the 28th Dehcho Annual Assembly indefinitely due to the covid-19 pandemic.”

The news release says that the First Nations staff have been working from home since March 16 and operations will continue by electronic means.

The First Nations reminds members to continue physical distancing, stay at home and wash hands frequently as directed by the GNWT Chief Public Health Officer.