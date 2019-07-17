Daniel Masuzumi elected chief of Fort Good Hope

Nick Pearce is a writer and reporter in Yellowknife, looking for unique stories on the environment and people that make up the North. He's a graduate of Queen's University, where he studied Global Development and English literature while working as the Editor in Chief of the school's student newspaper. Out of the office, you can find Nick hiking, scouring the library or planning his next trip. If you have a tip or a story idea, he can be contacted at (867) 766-8261 and editorial@nnsl.com.