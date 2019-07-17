Daniel Masuzumi elected chief of Fort Good Hope

Fort Good Hope elected Daniel Masuzumi as its new chief Tuesday.
The final tally gave Masuzumi 166 votes, sealing a win over incumbent Wilfred McNeely Jr’s 88 votes, Fort Good Hope charter community office staff confirmed.
Out of the 15 candidates for council, voters selected: Joseph Tobac, at 176 votes; Arthur Tobac, at 159 votes; Stella Rabisca, at 139 votes; Jacinta Grandjambe, at 130 votes; George Barnaby, at 127 votes; Charles McNeely, at 125 votes; Rose McNeely, at 125 votes; Rodger Boniface, at 118 votes; and Dwayne Barnaby with 116 votes.