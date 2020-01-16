Dangerous goods inspectors probe Hay River auto dealership

RCMP and officials with Transport Canada executed a search warrant on an auto dealer in Hay River on Jan. 14.

“Two search warrants were issued to Transport Canada on Jan. 9, and on Jan. 14, our Transportation of Dangerous Goods Inspectors executed the warrants to carry out a search at the Aurora Ford Sales and Hay River Heavy Truck Sales Ltd. with assistance from the local RCMP,” said Transport Canada spokesperson Sau Sau Liu.

The search was carried out after the transport agency learned of a company that was welding highway tanks without proper registration, Liu said.

Aurora Ford sales manager Lee Cawson confirmed the search took place and said there were no arrests or items seized.

He couldn’t provide more details but said the company was cooperating with Transport Canada.

Highway tanks, such as large containers for liquefied compressed gases on transport trucks, are subject to technical safety standards of the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act.

Facilities or businesses that work on highway tanks must register with Transport Canada.