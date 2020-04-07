COVID-19: State of emergency extended in the NWT

The territory-wide state of emergency brought on by COVID-19 continues.

Paulie Chinna, minister of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA), extended the state of emergency Monday, according to a news release issued by the GNWT the same day.

The state of emergency, which followed a public health emergency in the wake of COVID-19, was declared on March 24, giving the territorial government broad powers to enforce public health orders, including mandatory self-isolation orders for NWT residents returning to the territory.

“This extension has been made in order to ensure the Emergency Management Organization (EMO) continues to be in a position to support the orders issued by the Chief Public Health Officer, (Dr. Kami Kandola) stated Monday’s news release.

“Extending the State of Emergency does not indicate a significant change in circumstances or an increased risk to the people of the NWT.”

According to the news release, the GNWT is continuing to beef up its response to the COVID-19 pandemic “in an ongoing effort to protect the health of the residents of the Northwest Territories.”

NWT residents are reminded to follow the advice of the Kandola “during this challenging time.”

