COVID-19: Health minister extends public emergency

“This extension is due to the continued need for response to the COVID-19 global pandemic to protect public health in the Northwest Territories.”
The past two weeks have seen many sudden changes in the everyday lives of Northerners which have included “strict travel prohibitions for non-residents with limited exceptions.”
As of Thursday evening there were two confirmed cases in the NWT with 996 completed tests and 994 tests that have come back negative. There are also 171 tests pending.
The news release states that Kandola will be focusing on controlling the spread of the virus over the next 60 days.
“With two cases now confirmed, the need to continue to follow Dr. Kandola’s orders and recommendations is even more urgent,” states the news release.
“All residents must come together to embrace social distancing by canceling parties, funerals, and other gatherings; keep at least two metres between themselves and others, and wash their hands frequently to slow the spread of the virus.”