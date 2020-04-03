COVID-19: Health minister extends public emergency

The news release states that Kandola will be focusing on controlling the spread of the virus over the next 60 days.

“With two cases now confirmed, the need to continue to follow Dr. Kandola’s orders and recommendations is even more urgent,” states the news release.

“All residents must come together to embrace social distancing by canceling parties, funerals, and other gatherings; keep at least two metres between themselves and others, and wash their hands frequently to slow the spread of the virus.”