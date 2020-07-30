The RCMP confirmed Thursday the existence of a drug trafficking network operating in Fort Simpson, NT, and Edmonton, Alta. in a news release.

Four people were arrested in Fort Simpson and one person in Edmonton on a charge of possession of substances with a purpose for trafficking. An undisclosed quantity of cocaine was seized as well as drug paraphernalia and 24 firearms.

All suspects were released from custody. Their names will not be disclosed before charges are sworn.

This comes after a two month long investigation led by Fort Simpson RCMP beginning May 13, with assistance from the NWT RCMP Federal Investigations Unit and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

Anyone with more information on suspicious activity can contact the RCMP at 695-1111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.