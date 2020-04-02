COMMUNITY REPORT: Sambaa K’e – In dark times, silver linings connect youth with roots

There are bright spots in dark times, and the resourceful, close-knit people of Sambaa K’e are finding them ⁠– on the land with a chainsaw in hand.

With schools closed, youth have returned home to the Dehcho community of about 90 people, and leaders and residents are taking the time to foster traditional language revitalization while getting young people out one the land.

“We’ve had a few young boys already being guided into using a chainsaw and using the wood — respecting the wood — and being guided in using a chainsaw,” said Jessica Jumbo, Sambaa K’e youth counsellor and environmental coordinator.

“We’ve been encouraging youth to speak their traditional language,” said Jumbo, calling the opportunity a “silver lining” amid a world of worry brought on by COVID-19.

Amid the concern that swirls around COVID-19 and its potential impact on the North, Jumbo said her community is trying to teach young people to take a step back from today’s fast-moving modern word.

“This is why we’re teaching you these skills to be able to fall back on if there was a situation like this. They’ll have the skills and the land to fall back on to sustain themselves,” she said.

It’s not just young people getting out on the land. The Sambaa K’e First Nation has been doling out funds to cover food supplies and other essentials so that families temporarily leave Sambaa K’e to stay at their cabins, said Jumbo.

It’s part of an effort to encourage social distancing, while particularly looking out for the small community’s susceptible Elders.

“It’s to get people moving around so they’re panicking,” she said.

But living off the land in isolation – and helping one another in times of need – is not new for the people of Sambaa K’e. Every fall and spring, most community members are out hunting, harvesting and fishing, while most of the activity in the community grounds to a halt.

Large harvests, like moose, are shared among the community, said Jumbo.

That’s why she isn’t too worried about food shortages amid COVID-19.

“I haven’t heard any concerns about a lack of food. We’re such a close-knit family and community here that if anybody was struggling where they couldn’t harvest for themselves, they’re provided meat and each household checks in and helps out, even when there’s no (COVID-19) panic,” said Jumbo, adding the community store is well stocked.

Apart from essential services, Jumbo said Sambaa K’e has effectively shut down, and non-band members, aside from grocery and fuel truckers, aren’t being allowed into the community, said Jumbo.

Community health sector ‘not equipped’

The actions are meant to keep residents safe and to prevent a potential overwhelming strain on the nearby Fort Simpson Health Centre, which services several communities in the Dehcho, said Jumbo.

The medical services available in Sambaa K’e simply aren’t capable of confronting COVID-19 alone. Jumbo said the community has one on-call nurse who is only trained in the basics.

“Our health sector is not equipped with the staff nor possibly the equipment to address someone who may be testing positive and that’s what the council is going to talk about.”

Jumbo said the band council will hold a meeting in the coming days to discuss contingency plans in light of COVID-19.

She said the band will be mulling quarantine options and whether people could be isolated in the community in the event of an outbreak.

“But what the community is really dead set on here is everybody is fully trained in first aid – all the adults – we’re taking the guidelines very seriously.