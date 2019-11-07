Cochrane shuffles high-level managers

Premier Caroline Cochrane dropped three high-level government managers Thursday afternoon.

Mike Aumond, a longtime official, will be retiring after 31 years and a final stint in a high-profile position under the premier as secretary to cabinet and deputy minister of Executive and Indigenous Affairs. Former infrastructure deputy minister Paul Guy and former finance department deputy minister David Stewart will also take their leave.

Asked about the circumstances of the departures, Cochrane told Yellowknifer over email that the decision aims “to support changes that reflect this government’s commitment to better serve all residents and address our recently established priorities.

We don’t speak to individual staffing decisions, but I believe the appointments speak to the excellence that exists in our public service, and want to acknowledge the deep respect that I have for the team members that have departed, and again thank them for their commitment and dedication over the years to the people of the NWT,” she wrote.

Audmond’s replacement is Martin Goldney, who previously served as deputy minister of justice — a position slated to transfer to Charlene Doolittle in January.

Sandy Kalgutkar, meanwhile, will hop from associate deputy minister of infrastructure to secretary to the financial management board and deputy minister of finance.

Joe Dragon will take his spot in infrastructure, after previously working as deputy minister of environment and natural resources.

Sylvia Haener, who’s worked in senior positions in education and justice, will become deputy minister of lands. Rita Mueller will take her place in education.

A number of positions will remain untouched. Those are: Eleanor Young, deputy minister of Municipal and Community Affairs; Tom Williams, president and CEO of the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation; Bruce Cooper, deputy minister of Health and Social Services; Tom Jensen, deputy minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment; Tom Weegar, associate deputy minister of Education, Culture and Employment and president of Aurora College.