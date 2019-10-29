Cochrane hires Shaleen Woodward for principal secretary

Premier Caroline Cochrane has hired longtime Northwest Territories Government employee for Shaleen Woodward as of last Friday.

Chosen for principal secretary, a high-level position in the premier’s office, Woodward was formerly the Deputy Secretary of Indigenous and Intergovernmental Affairs.

“She has extensive experience in self-government and land claim negotiations, collective bargaining and led the implementation of the historic 2014 devolution of responsibilities around lands and natural resources from the Government of Canada to the Government of the Northwest Territories,” a Tuesday government news release read.

Woodward’s experience could signal the new government’s ambitions. Released on Friday, its list of priorities gave top spot to settling land claims and implementing the United Nations Declaration Rights of Indigenous Peoples.