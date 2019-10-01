Cash and drug scale seized in Inuvik bust

A digital scale with suspected crack cocaine residue and a large sum of cash has been seized by RCMP in Inuvik, according to a Tuesday news release.

The bust came as a result of a Controlled Drug and Substances Act investigation. After reports of drug activity, surveillance was conducted in late September before a warrant was obtained.

Two suspects, 45-year-old Clara Aviugana and 19-year-old Moosa Khan from B.C. have been arrested and charged.

Both are charged with trafficking a schedule 1 narcotic, while Khan also received charged with proceeds of crime over $5,000 and possession of a schedule 1 narcotic.

Khan has already appeared in court in Yellowknife and Aviugana is scheduled to appear in Inuvik court on Nov. 19.