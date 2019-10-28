Blizzard conditions that have developed in Paulatuk are expected to spread throughout the Beaufort Delta region Monday.

According to Environment Canada, blizzard conditions with poor visibility in snow and blowing snow are expected.

“A strong low pressure system will bring damaging winds, with gusts near 100 km/h, to Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, and Ulukhaktok later today,” the warning reads. “Blizzard conditions have developed in Paulatuk. Similar conditions will develop in Sachs Harbour and Ulukhaktok early this evening. These blizzard conditions will improve overnight tonight into Tuesday morning as the wind weakens.”

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. Limit outdoor activities.

Blizzard warnings are issued when widespread reduced visibilities of 400 metres or less are expected for at least six hours.

meanwhile, a freezing rain warning is in effect for Colville Lake.

“A warm front moving through the Northwest Territories is expected to bring freezing rain to Colville Lake this evening. These conditions are forecast to persist through the morning on Tuesday. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to NTstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #NTStorm.