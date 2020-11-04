Federal and territorial leaders are scheduled to meet this week to discuss the resumption of dental travel to small communities, but NWT dentists say they’ve been left out of the discussion.

Department of Health and Social Services (HSS) Minister Julie Green said in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that the meeting would happen between officials with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) and HSS.

Advertisement

Many dentists in Yellowknife haven’t been able to make dental trips to the communities since March when the pandemic arrived in the NWT, leaving patients with the sole option of flying to Yellowknife for emergency procedures. Medical transportation to Yellowknife is covered by ISC through the Non-Insured Health Benefits Program.

Dentists say that the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO)’s Covid protocols concerning dentistry make visits impractical. Many communities have only a single room in their health centres where dentists can work with patients, but their work would be slow and inefficient under OCPHO regulations on air exchange and purification times.

Green told MLAs that senior leadership from ISC and HSS would meet to “get an update on a resumption plan that they have all been working on for the last little while that deals with current air exchange requirements and infection control standards so that the services are delivered safely to the people in the communities.”

The minister said she anticipates an announcement would be made next week on the “timing and locations of phase one resumption of dental services.”

However, Dr. Roger Armstrong, president of the NWT/NU Dental Association and owner of Great Slave Dental Clinic in Yellowknife is puzzled as to why the Association has been left out of the government discussions.

“We have received no communication about this upcoming meeting or the topics being discussed, let alone being invited to be a part of these discussions,” he said.

“We have been requesting over the last two to three months to be part of these discussions as we are stakeholders. The lack of communication is just simply astounding.”

Dr. Pirjo Friedman, a dentist at Adam Dental Clinic who has been making dental visits to the communities for 10 years said neither she nor her employer Dr. H.M. Adam were informed about the government talks.

The Department of Health and Social Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated.