NWT

The Aboriginal Sports Circle of the NWT is still on course to host its annual awards dinner in Yellowknife in November. They just need some people to give the awards to.

Nominations are now open for the four categories where winners will be chosen: sport, coach, community builder and language and culture. Two other awards – the RCMP Commanding Officers’ Community Sports Award and the NWT Teachers Association Award – will also be handed out but there are no nominations as the winners are selected by each organization.

Anyone who is nominated must be Indigenous in order to be eligible to win and you have a bit of time to come up with a name as the submission deadline is Sept. 30.

– James McCarthy

Library presenting Summer Reading Club

Thebacha/Fort Smith

Mary Kaeser Library in Fort Smith is presenting a Summer Reading Club, which will bring aspects of the library to community residents while the facility is closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Each week in July and August, there will be a new package containing a game that a family can play together, as well as a craft and a brain teaser.

One package per week per family will be delivered. It will be tailored to the size of a family.

– Paul Bickford

Get your photos in

Liidlii Kue/Fort Simpson

If you have a photo that best depicts the current season, then Liidlii Kue First Nation (LKFN) wants to hear from you.

The LKFN has an ongoing photo contest under the theme of Summertime in the Dehcho with people being invited to submit their images for consideration. There are prizes for the best ones and the photos will be displayed on Aug. 17 for all to see.

The deadline to get your photos in is July 31.

– James McCarthy

Remind children about road safety, asks Hamlet of Ulukhaktok

Ulukhaktok/Holman

A notice posted to the Ulukhaktok Community News group asks parents to remind their children about being safe on the road with their bicycles.

As an example, it notes bikes should be on the right side of the road at all times, as opposed to the middle of the road where many have been seen, states the post. It goes on to explain how the hamlet’s utilities, such as water and sewage use of the road, which can get busy, especially at the turnoff to the airport.

– Eric Bowling

The chase resumes

Deh Gah Got’ie Koe/Fort Providence

The Fort Providence Youth Centre was doing some fundraising to help out with the operations before Covid-19 set in.

But the operation is set to resume on July 25 as the Chase The Ace competition returns. A total of 11 cards remain, one of them the ace of spades, and it will all take place at 2 p.m. with the drawing of the winning ticket. The ticket that gets drawn will get the chance to choose a card and if it’s the ace of spades, it will be worth at least $18,914, which is what the jackpot is starting at.

The draw is happening at the Snowshoe Cafe with physical distancing regulations in place for anyone buying tickets.

– James McCarthy

All day long

Lli Goline/Norman Wells

The fitness centre in Norman Wells is now back to regular hours.

The centre has returned to a 24-hour-a-day schedule after being on reduced hours since re-opening last month. Physical distancing protocols remain in place and the five-person maximum is still in effect at all times.

Sign-in is required for anyone using the centre.

– James McCarthy

Beading for fun

Thebacha/Fort Smith

The Northern Life Museum and Cultural Centre in Fort Smith played host to a beading workshop earlier this month.

Brenda Chalifoux and Margo Harney were the instructors for a two-day course on how to make various crafts and products, such as wallets. The registration fee each person paid covered all of the materials necessary to make everything.

– James McCarthy