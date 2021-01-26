A total of 9,471 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the NWT as of Monday, said Health Minister Julie Green in a tweet Tuesday.

9471 first doses of the #COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the #NWT as of Jan 25. Thank you to local health care staff, vaccine teams, community leaders and residents for this team effort! #VaccinesWork #nwtpoli #cdnpoli #gnwt Advertisement — Julie Green (@juliegreenMLA) January 26, 2021

The latest tally comes a day after Green also announced that vaccinations have been conducted for priority groups in all 33 communities of the territory.

As of today, COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered in all 33 #NWT communities. Rollout continues for priority groups – details about upcoming vaccine clinics here: https://t.co/gpbppECGbF #VaccinesWork #gnwt #nwtpoli — Julie Green (@juliegreenMLA) January 25, 2021

In Yellowknife, the vaccine clinic is in its extended phase of Monday to Thursday of this week for individuals aged 60 and older, after overwhelmingly demand for vaccinations on Jan. 18 to 22 saw 1,000 spots booked up almost immediately.

Tuesday’s update on vaccines marks a significant increase from the previous update on Jan. 18, when 1,893 doses had been given.