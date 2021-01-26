Advertisement

A total of 9,471 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the NWT as of Monday, said Health Minister Julie Green in a tweet Tuesday.

The latest tally comes a day after Green also announced that vaccinations have been conducted for priority groups in all 33 communities of the territory.

In Yellowknife, the vaccine clinic is in its extended phase of Monday to Thursday of this week for individuals aged 60 and older, after overwhelmingly demand for vaccinations on Jan. 18 to 22 saw 1,000 spots booked up almost immediately.

Tuesday’s update on vaccines marks a significant increase from the previous update on Jan. 18, when 1,893 doses had been given.

Advertisement

Blair McBride

Blair McBride covers the Legislative Assembly, business and education. Before coming to Yellowknife he worked as a journalist in British Columbia, Thailand and Ontario. He studied journalism at Western...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.