Liban Mohammed, convicted of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, was denied bail Friday while he awaits decision for his appeal.

Justice Louise Charbonneau ruled that it would be in the public interest for Mohammed to remain in custody.

Advertisement

Mohammed was sentenced in October to five-and-a-half years in prison after being found in a Yellowknife apartment with 294 grams of cocaine, $52,325, a digital scale with white residue, cellphones and other trafficking paraphernalia in 2017.

At the time of his arrest, Mohammed was still on parole for a similar drug trafficking offence from 2015. One of the conditions of his parole was that he remain in Calgary.

Mohammed appeared at Friday’s hearing by video from the Drumheller correction facility in Alberta where he has been in custody since May.