Aklavik man arrested for sexual assault of a minor: RCMP

A 30-year-old Aklavik man has been charged with sexual interference.

Police say they received a complaint on Dec. 5 of this year. They allege the man was engaging in sexual acts with a minor for more than a year and began when the victim was a teenager.

He is charged with one count of sexual interference and one count of sexual assault.

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing with the assistance of the “G” Division Internet Child Exploitation Unit,” a news release read. “The RCMP will not be releasing the name of the accused to protect the identity of the victim. The RCMP does not believe there is public safety risk at this time.”

Anyone with information about this, or any other incident is asked to call Aklavik RCMP at 978-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.