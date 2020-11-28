Behchoko RCMP seized more than 90 grams of illegal cannabis believed to be in possession for the purpose of trafficking last week.

RCMP advised in a news release Friday that they entered into an investigation on Nov. 22 and confiscated the of pre-packaged pot as well as trafficking paraphernalia. Charges are pending under the federal Cannabis Act for one male adult and one male youth.

“We listen to our community and work with them to reduce and prevent the harm from the sale of illegal drugs,” Behchoko RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Ryan Plustwa said. “Behchoko RCMP is committed to a safe and healthy community and this shows the good work being done by our members.”

Behchoko RCMP remind residents who have information about suspicious activity to call the detachment at 392-1111.

Anyone looking to share information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.