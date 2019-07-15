A MOUNTAIN VIEW: The Adaka Cultural Festival!

Friends, it certainly was a joy to attend the Adaka Cultural Festival (June 28 and July 4) in Whitehorse.

In collaboration with all municipal, local, territorial governments and First Nations the 150 artists enjoyed a riverside location, for the week-long doings.

For almost a decade now the Adaka Cultural Festival has also been in boon of the services of Charlene Alexander and a vast team of volunteers right at your shoulder, should you want for anything, from juice to a ride to retrieve a forgotten coffee mug.

Charlene has been involved in Northern arts now for the good 30 years I’ve known her, from the first days of Inuvik’s Great Northern Arts Festival. Indeed, key members of her staff have remained with both events, making for the smooth operations they’ve both always been noted for.

Along with my paintings, my recent book, From Bear Rock Mountain, made a good showing, selling out all copies sent from the publisher, Touchwood Editions. Some of the earliest references are of my grandfather, Peter Mountain, Sr. who was originally from the Yukon, in Mayo. He left behind a sister, Judith who married a trader from Ontario, James Mervyn. They had a trading post in Lansing, which got flooded out.

A hotel they opened in Mayo burned to the ground.

But at the Adaka Cultural Festival itself I met relatives, on the board of the festival itself and even the lady who sold my books in the gift shop!

Others came forth, including an elderly lady who took the time to demonstrate some ancient Mountain Dene dance steps.

Another, the noted Louise Profeit-Leblanc, has been instrumental in forming and maintaining these Arts in the Yukon. The Tlicho Drummers from Behchoko, (pictured), played a good number of our traditional Mountain Dene songs, widely known for their lyrical content and lively beat. I even heard an earliest version, from one of the drum groups from the Yukon!

David Gon, too, gave a strong showing for his People, wowing fans with guitar finesse and verbal warblings.

Yet another whom made a good showing for Denendeh, Karen Cumberland, walked away with some heavy trophies for her traditional Arts.

The definite hit with the younger crowd was A Tribe Called Red!

Two of those in attendance who made my own artistic circle complete were events co-ordinators Lynn Feasey of Points North, and Patti Shaunessey, from my school Peterborough, Ontario neighbourhood.

Now I am at Inuvik for the Great Northern Arts Festival, looking forward to even more adventures in the Delta Country.

Mahsi, thank you.