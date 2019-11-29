Whooping cough confirmed in Iqaluit

The Department of Health is advising Nunavummiut, especially parents of babies and

young children, that there is confirmed whooping cough in Iqaluit.

Whooping cough is a disease of the throat and lungs that is spread very easily from

person to person. While Anyone can get whooping cough, the most severe cases are in children under the age of one.

The Department of Health urges adults and children who are mildly ill to stay home and avoid contact with others until symptoms are gone. This will prevent the spread of illness.

Early diagnosis and treatment are important. Go to your local health centre or see your health care provider if anyone in your household has any of these symptoms:

• a cough that lasts longer than a week

• a cough followed by an unusual sound that sounds like “whoop”

• trouble breathing

• vomiting after coughing

• coughing that is worse at night

• a high fever (39°C and above) that lasts more than three days.

You can prevent whooping cough by getting vaccinated. People should check that their

vaccines are up to date. Precautions include:

• frequent handwashing

• coughing into your sleeve or tissue

• not sharing food, drinks, utensils or toothbrushes