The City of Iqaluit expects piped water service to be unavailable until noon due to an emergency water valve replacement.

When water is flowing again, the municipality is encouraging residents to boil their water for one minute before drinking it as a precautionary measure until noon on Sunday.

Water can boiled, allowed to cool and stored in a covered container for later use, the city stated in a Friday news release, in which it also apologized for the inconvenience and thanked residents for their cooperation.