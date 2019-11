The City of Iqaluit advised on Tuesday evening that all residences in the Plateau neighbourhood will be without water as of Wednesday at 8 p.m. until Thursday at 2 a.m. due to a water main leak.

The city stated that repairs are being completed during the above noted time to minimize disruption of service.

Plateau residents are urged to boil water for consumption for 48 hours after the water flow resumes.

The city apologizes for any inconvenience.