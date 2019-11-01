Wanted man arrested in Iqaluit

By
Derek Neary
-
34

Iqauit RCMP have arrested Iola Lucassie, who was sought over the past 10 days to answer to charges of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Lucassie, 32, was taken into custody without incident on Thursday, according to an RCMP news release issued Friday.

He appeared before a justice of the peace for a bail hearing on Friday and is being kept in jail until his next scheduled court appearance on Nov. 19 in Iqaluit.

The Iqaluit RCMP thanked the public for their assistance.

