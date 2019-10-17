Vehicle rollover claims life of 11-year-old Rankin Inlet girl

A side-by-side utility vehicle being driven by a 13-year-old girl rolled over near the Rankin Inlet elementary school on Tuesday evening and resulted in the death of an 11-year-old female passenger, according to the RCMP.

The driver and two other passengers in the vehicle, ages two and 13, were released from the Kivalliq Regional Health Centre after receiving treatment for minor injuries.

A preliminary police investigation indicates that the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled onto its side.

The RCMP said it extends its thoughts to the family of the victim at this difficult time.