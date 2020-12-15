Nunavut’s total of active Covid cases stands at 45, down four from Monday despite two new cases of the virus being detected in Arviat, the Government of Nunavut stated on Tuesday.

To date, 213 Nunavummiut have recovered from Covid-19.

Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer, strongly advised Nunavummiut to keep their holiday get-togethers to small numbers.

“With the holiday season upon us, I know many of us want to celebrate with family and friends,” Patterson said “This year however, planning our celebrations must include all the public health measures in place. Our main goal throughout the holiday season should be to ensure the ongoing health and well-being of our family, friends and Elders. Please keep gatherings small, to keep our communities safe.”

Contact tracing in all impacted communities is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation, according to the Department of Health.

As of Dec. 14, Arviat testing has yielded 915 negative tests.

Monitoring in Sanikiluaq, Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove continues.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.