Twenty-three Nunavut inmates released due to Covid-19 concerns

By
Derek Neary
-
77

Nunavut’s justice system has set free 23 inmates over the past few weeks due to the potential effects Covid-19 could have on crowded facilities.

Justice Minister Jeannie Ehaloak gave some insight into segregation practices at Baffin Correctional Centre (BCC) during a statement in the legislative assembly on Wednesday. There were 187 instances where prisoners were placed in administrative segregation in 2017-18, of which 39 occasions exceeded 15 days. Eighteen of those 39 were voluntary placements, 13 were because the inmate threatened the safety and security of the jail, four were were protective custody reasons and four were due to medical observation. Of the 13 segregations for security purposes, "there was an extremely compelling reason why the inmate was segregated as long as they were. Segregation is not something we take lightly and it is not something we overuse. The data speaks for itself; in Nunavut long term placements in segregation are used sparingly," Ehaloak said. All segregation placements are reviewed by BCC staff at least weekly, and reintegration plans are created, Ehaloak added. However, there are times when long-term segregation is "the only appropriate course of action," she said. The minister noted that solitary confinement is not used at BCC as the inmate placed in a special unit, separate from the general population, still maintains "continuous meaningful contact with staff, caseworkers, elders, program staff, other inmates and visitors." Ehaloak also commended corrections workers for their hard work and bravery as they sometimes endure assaults and abusive language in the workplace. A riot occurred at BCC on June 20, resulting in substantial damage to the facility and charges against 11 current or former prisoners. There was also a riot in October 2017 that caused serious damage to the correctional centre.
With the recent release of 16 inmates from Baffin Correctional Centre/Makigiarvik because of Covid-19 concerns, there are only 43 prisoners in the facility.
NNSL file photo

Twelve inmates received their early release on April 1. Five of them were serving time at Baffin Correctional Centre (BCC)/Makigiarvik in Iqaluit; four were at the Rankin Inlet Healing Facility; while the Nunavut Women’s Correctional Centre in Iqaluit, the Uttaqivik Community Residential Centre — a halfway house in Iqaluit — and the Kugluktuk Ilavut Centre each housed one of the released inmates.

BCC still housed 43 inmates as of Wednesday.

In addition, Nunavut courts held bail reviews on March 27 and granted 11 inmates release from BCC/Makigiarvik. They were waiting for their court cases to proceed, a process known as remand.

The Department of Justice refused to comment on the nature of the charges laid and offences committed by the released inmates.

“However, I can assure you that victim services have been involved and have made every effort to contact community members who may be impacted as a result of any release,” stated Jessica Young, director of policy and planning with the Department of Justice.

The corrections division continues to take in individuals accused of certain crimes, Young noted.

A number of precautionary steps have been taken to lower risk in light of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the department.

All visitation and non-essential traffic at the penal facilities has been suspended.

New inmates are being isolated for 14 days and nurses screen them for symptoms of the virus.

Hand-sanitizing stations have been installed in high-traffic areas and cleaning of the institutions happens more frequently.

Staff have access to response/containment kits that contain gloves, masks, face shields, gowns and instructions for proper use.

Food and supply orders have been bulked up to ensure facilities are well stocked should an outbreak occur.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here