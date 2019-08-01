Trudeau to announce Pizzo-Lyall as Liberal candidate

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected in Iqaluit Aug. 1 and, according to the Liberal Party of Canada website, he’ll be announcing Megan Pizzo-Lyall as his party’s candidate of choice for Nunavut in the coming October federal election.

Pizzo-Lyall, a former City of Iqaluit council member now based in Rankin Inlet, is the manager of operations for Atuqtuarvik Corp., a financing and investment company for Inuit-owned businesses.

According to her biography, Pizzo-Lyall grew up in Taloyoak.

“Megan is (Inuk) and enjoys taking part in cultural activities such as hunting, camping, fishing and sewing. Megan attended Nunavut Sivuniksavut, a program affiliated with Algonquin College, where the focus of her education was Inuit and Nunavut studies,” states the biography.

“From there, Megan graduated as co-valedictorian from the Nunavut Arctic College in Iqaluit from the Environmental Technology Program.”

Pizzo-Lyall held positions with the Government of Nunavut’s Department of Environment and the Qikiqtani Inuit Association before moving to Rankin Inlet.

Trudeau will be making other announcements, and also plans on travelling to Arctic Bay for a community feast.