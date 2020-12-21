With only three new Covid infections identified since Friday and due to the rising number of people who have recovered from the virus, there are only 19 active cases of coronavirus remaining in Arviat.

To date, 243 Nunavummiut have recovered from Covid-19.

“During the days ahead, I ask Nunavummiut to please maintain strong public health measures,” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson. “While we mourn the loss of two residents this week, it’s necessary we continue to fight the spread of the virus. Stay strong and stay healthy.”

Contact tracing in Arviat is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation, according to the Department of Health.

As of Dec. 20, Arviat testing has yielded 1,030 negative tests.

Monitoring in Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove continues.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.