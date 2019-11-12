Third batch brewing for Kaapittiaq coffee

Coffee sales have reportedly been strong for Kaapittiaq, a venture started by the Pitquhirnikkut Ilihautiniq/Kitikmeot Heritage Society earlier this year.

The non-profit organization was expecting its third order of beans – a 454-kg shipment, just like the second order – to arrive in early November.

“It’s going well,” said Pamela Gross, executive director of the Pitquhirnikkut Ilihautiniq/Kitikmeot Heritage Society. “We’re working on different ways to expand. We’re still in our infancy stages. We’re trying to negotiate in different areas. For now, we’ve been selling really well in Cambridge Bay.”

The product sells at the heritage centre, at Kalgen’s Dis & Dat and at the Kuugaq Cafe.

The Qayaq blend has proven popular among the percolated flavours and the espresso is also a favourite among many, according to Gross.

The coffee sales are intended to help the heritage society cover costs of its programming.