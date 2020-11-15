Ten new positive cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Kivalliq region as of Sunday, according to the Government of Nunavut (GN).

Nine new cases have been identified in Arviat, the other in Rankin Inlet.

“Due to the number of cases of Covid-19 in Arviat, anyone from Arviat who left the community on or after Nov. 2 is being asked to immediately isolate for 14 days wherever they are,” said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer.

No one will be allowed to visit the Elder’s centre in Arviat for at least two weeks, added Patterson. Any exemptions will need to be approved by the public health doctor on call.

There are now 18 cases of Covid-19 in Nunavut: 14 in Arviat, two in Rankin Inlet and two in Sanikiluaq.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or to notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.